Willis Steps Down from Chatham; More People on the Move…

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—People are on the move in the hospitality industry, including the departure of Chatham Lodging’s chief investment officer and two new executives at Remington Hotels. Here’s a look:

Chatham Chief Investment Officer Leave Chatham

Peter Willis, chief investment officer, Chatham Lodging, is stepping down from the company.

“Peter was the first executive I hired at Chatham and has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth since our initial public offering almost a decade ago when we started the company with no hotels,” said Jeffrey H. Fisher, president/CEO. “Over those 10 years, working together, we have assembled a premier portfolio of 40 high-quality hotels in great locations around the country. We would like to thank Peter for his meaningful contributions and wish him nothing but the best.”

Upon Willis’ departure, his responsibilities will be assumed by Fisher and Dennis Craven, Chatham’s COO.

“It’s been a great ride with Chatham over the last 10 years, and I am very proud of our accomplishments since our IPO in 2010,” said Willis. “I appreciate the opportunity to have worked with Jeff and the team at Chatham, and know they are well positioned for continued success.”

Remington Hotels Adds New SVP and VP

Remington Hotels has appointed Joe Masi as SVP of operations and Rob Carl as VP of facilities and capital planning.

With more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including his international work in Russia, China, Indonesia and Korea, Masi joins Remington from Schulte Hospitality Group, where he served as VP of operations, assuming responsibility for more than 81 hotels, 7,500 rooms and 4,000 associates. Prior to his role at Schulte Hospitality Group, he was VP of operations for TPG Hotels & Resorts following his time at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where he held numerous leadership roles over 26 years, including VP of operations and VP of special projects. Additional experience includes various management positions for InterContinental Hotels Group and JW Marriott.

Masi is responsible for overseeing hotel performance with a focus on projects including operational plans for new hotel openings and conversions, interim hotel management and execution of group led initiatives.

Carl returns to Remington Hotels after serving as SVP for FelCor Lodging Trust and senior director, construction and planning at Phoenix American Hospitality. He previously assumed the role of VP of purchasing and project management for Remington Hotels from 1995 until 2006.

Carl’s role of SVP of facilities and capital strategies is new to Remington Hotels. Bringing more than 30 years of hospitality experience, he oversees capital planning, automated project management programs, service and maintenance agreements, disaster response and training and development programs for engineers, among other duties.

Benchmark Names MacEachen Regional Director of Revenue

Benchmark has appointed Megan MacEachen regional director of revenue.

MacEachen was previously complex director of revenue management for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, where she was responsible for establishing and implementing revenue strategies at multiple properties. Prior to this, she served as area director of revenue management for Dolce Hotels & Resorts. Earlier in her career, she held on-property revenue management positions for Aspen Meadows Resort of Aspen, CO.

GOCO Hospitality Adds Two Senior Wellness Operation Heads

GOCO Hospitality has welcomed two new industry experts to its management team, Abhishek Sahai and Nichola Roche.

As director of operations, Sahai joined the company in December 2019 and is responsible for the operational setup and management of GOCO-managed spas and retreats. As the company gears up for accelerated expansion in the next few years, his addition to the leadership team shall provide greater operational control and strategic direction to all operating properties, the company reports.

He has more than two decades of luxury experience in both corporate and general management. With experience in the U.S., Singapore and India leading various leading luxury hotel brands, such as the general manager at The Leela Hotels, Marriott International, YO1 Wellness Resort and The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, and VP of super-luxury operations at DLF, he is proficient in managing diverse cultural sensitivities and has a refined focus on the details that are paramount to the success of sophisticated service platforms.

Roche joined GOCO Hospitality at the start of 2020 as associate director, spa and wellness, bringing more than 18 years of experience in the wellness industry to the GOCO Hospitality team. With a background in naturopathy, Ayurveda, spa, reflexology and other holistic therapies, she has a perspective toward training and operational guidance.

Her background allows her to draw experience from numerous pre-opening, operational, marketing and creative assignments at some of the world’s most luxurious destinations, such as global director and director of new product development at Aman Spa; regional spa & wellness director for Set Hotels; spa director of ESPA Life for Corinthia London, where she set up and opened wellness at this project; and group spa director for Set Hotels.

Smith Named VP of Hospitality at Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection

The Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection has appointed Jana Smith to VP.

Smith will manage day-to-day operations of the collection’s three ranches, as well as its 300 associates. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, she comes to Brush Creek Ranch from St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, UT, where she served as hotel manager. Previous positions held include director of operations and director of catering and conference services at W Seattle Hotel; director of catering and conference services at The Fairmont Olympic Hotel; senior catering manager and group sales manager at Sheraton Seattle Hotel; and regional catering director for Compass Group in Seattle. Smith began her career as the general manager of TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Denver.

OLS Appoints Hammond

OLS Hotels & Resorts has named Jade Hammond as its Hawaii director of sales and marketing.

In her role, Hammond plans and implements sales and marketing strategy for OLS Hotels & Resorts’ nine properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

Prior to joining OLS Hotels & Resorts, Hammond was the Hawaii senior market manager for global distribution platform Hotelbeds, where she was responsible for bringing in $130 million of revenue to Hawaii annually. Before her time in Hawaii, Hammond managed 11 Caribbean Islands at Tourico Holidays.

FIU Names Michael Cheng Dean of Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

Florida International University has appointed Michael Cheng dean of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Cheng brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in culinary, hotel and hospitality management to his new position. He was previously interim dean of the Chaplin School, a position in which he experienced significant success and has held since 2017. He previously held the position of associate professor and director, food and beverage program at FIU’s Chaplin School.