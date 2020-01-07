What’s New in the Caribbean?

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—New properties have opened or are under development along the white sand beaches of the Caribbean. Rosewood, The Excellence Collection, Hyatt, Iberostar and Marriott are all making tropical additions:

Rosewood Little Dix Bay Opens Following Renovation

Following a four-year closure and renovation, Rosewood Little Dix Bay on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands is now open. New York-based design firm Meyer Davis was inspired by its setting with architecture positioned to follow the lines of the landscape. Set across 500 acres of private beachfront and flora and fauna, the reimagined resort has 80 guestrooms, suites and villas; four dining outlets; a spa; fitness center; pool; and meeting and event spaces.

The Excellence Collection to Open Finest Punta Cana

The Excellence Collection will open a second property in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from its all-ages brand, Finest Resorts, on Sept. 1. The hotel will have 455 all-suite accommodations. Finest Punta Cana will be divided into a western half for adults only and Excellence Club areas, and an eastern half for all ages plus Finest Club areas. The property will have mini water parks and pools, 16 bars and 12 restaurants, a spa and a fitness center.

Hyatt Resort Complex Comes to Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has opened the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resort complex in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. A major portfolio expansion for Playa and the Hyatt all-inclusive brands, highlights of the new resort complex include an underground cenote-inspired spa, a 14,000-sq.-ft. fitness facility, dining experiences, an outdoor amphitheater and a full-scale water park. The 40-acre resort is located on a half mile stretch of shoreline on one of the most expansive beaches in the Caribbean. Both the Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva have 375 rooms.

Iberostar Opens Resort in the Dominican Republic

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has reopened the Iberostar Selection Bávaro and Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bavaro. Situated on Bavaro Beach, the hotel has 595 renovated guestrooms, seven restaurants, revamped spa massage rooms and a swimming pool. Selection Bávaro, a new hotel within the Iberostar Selection Bávaro resort, has 162 unique suite-style rooms. In addition to having all the benefits of Iberostar Selection Bávaro facilities, guests of Coral Level have two private swimming pools, including a beachfront infinity pool, an exclusive reception area, concierge service any time of the day and preferential beachfront location.

Courtyard by Marriott Expands Brand in Aruba

Marriott International has opened the Courtyard by Marriott Aruba Resort, the sixth property on the “One Happy Island.” The resort is set in the heart of Palm Beach and close to white sands and clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. Following a $45-million investment by development firm Alaimo Group, the newly renovated and rebranded property reveals a transformation. The property has 148 guestrooms, pools, food and beverage options, 1,001 sq. ft. of event spaces, a fitness center and a spa. The new resort is operated by Trust Hospitality.