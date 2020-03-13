What’s Going on in the Caribbean

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—Recovering from hurricanes that decimated the region, the Caribbean is ripe with newly opened hotels and properties in the works. Here are some of them:

Eclipse at Half Moon

Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Eclipse at Half Moon has opened, featuring 57 rooms and suites; an infinity-edge pool; a natural swimming cove; a spa; and seven bars and restaurants. The resort joins two other Half Moon properties on the 400-acre property, Founders Cove at Half Moon and Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon.

Managed by Salamander Hotels & Resorts, Eclipse at Half Moon was designed by the architecture and design firm Hart Howerton of New York and San Francisco. The center of the resort is its Great House, the property’s arrival experience, which is framed by a large Guango tree. The lobby is set on a rise of 17 ft. above high tide, while the Anglo-Caribbean aesthetic was inspired by Jamaican culture.

Residence Inn by Marriott in Puerto Rico

Architecture and interior design firm Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón (AD&V) has been selected to design the first Residence Inn by Marriott project in Puerto Rico. The nine-story, 177,555-sq.-ft. hotel, scheduled to open in November 2021, will be the first new branded flagship property in 25 years in Isla Verde.

Interlink is the developer and in charge of construction of the $50-million project, which includes 231 rooms for long- and short-term guests. The hotel’s 4,000-sq.-ft. restaurant space will feature a ground-floor terrace, which will be open to guests as well as the community at large. The reception and common areas will also be on the first level. The upper floors will house rooms ranging from 434 sq. ft. to 588 sq. ft.

Other amenities include a swimming pool; a playground area with water features, an interior/exterior bar, a meeting space and a fitness center. All guestrooms will include a full kitchen, a work area with desk, and a separate living space.

Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa

Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa has opened following a $63-million refresh. Inspired by the island’s surroundings, the property features 258 suites.

The resort offers several dining options, including à la carte, buffet and café options; five bars and lounges; an infinity pool; a state-of-the-art convention center; and a white sand beach.

Banyan Tree Illa Bahamas

Island Developers and Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts have collaborated on Banyan Tree’s first property in the Bahamas. The eco-friendly Banyan Tree Illa Bahamas, designed by globally Oppenheim Architecture + Design and landscape architect Raymond Jungles, will consist of 50 keys and 54 luxury residences.

Offering Maldives-style overwater bungalows, hotel suites include private terraces and plunge pools, a signature of Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts. Amenities include a signature Banyan Tree Spa and a series of curated events, like music series and oceanside meditation gatherings.