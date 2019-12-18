Susan Santiago Named Head of Miraval Resorts

CHICAGO—Hyatt has named Susan Santiago to lead its wellness brand Miraval Resorts.

As the SVP, Miraval Resorts, Santiago is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Miraval including structure, development, strategy and operations. The hospitality industry veteran is also be responsible for Miraval’s expansion, beginning with Miraval Berkshires opening in May 2020.

“Miraval’s mission to better the lives of its guests through holistic wellness is something that I have long admired and sought to achieve in my own life,” she said. “I am confident that together our team will continue to push boundaries in the wellness industry, with the powerful combination of Miraval’s mindfulness philosophy and Hyatt’s purpose—we care for people so they can be their best.”

During her 27-year tenure at Hyatt, Santiago has achieved a number of firsts, including being the first female general manager in the Caribbean and the first female area vice president for Hyatt hotels in Southern California. Santiago was also Hyatt’s first female VP of food and beverage, where she oversaw a $2 billion food and beverage business at full-service Hyatt hotels. Most recently, she was SVP of global select service operations at Hyatt.