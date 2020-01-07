Small Luxury Hotels of the World Adds 5

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has introduced ﬁve new members to its collection of independent luxury boutique hotels, including its ﬁrst-ever properties in Bhutan and the island of Barbuda.

Gangtey Lodge – Phobjikha Valley, Bhutan

Sheltered by towering mountains, dense forests and hidden amongst a cluster of farmhouses, Gangtey Lodge is the very ﬁrst SLH property in the Kingdom of Bhutan, and is tucked away in one of the most remote destinations in the world. This all-suite lodge offers views of Gangtey Valley from every angle. Inspired by traditional farmhouses, the rooms at the lodge have wooden beds, exposed beams and delicately painted designs on the walls. Soft lighting complements the earthy red and yellow furnishings to create a feeling of warmth. Modern amenities, like slate underﬂoor heating, add a touch of luxury without offsetting the traditional design.

Barbuda Belle – Barbuda, Caribbean

Pink sands meet sparkling turquoise waters at Barbuda Belle. The Caribbean retreat is made up of just a handful of private wooden residences, each set up for lavish beach luxury. The cabana-style bungalows take their design cues from the tropical setting: rustic and elegant, yet with all the hallmarks of contemporary comfort.

100 Rizes Seaside Resort – Mani, Greece

Modern luxury meets traditional Grecian style on the Mani Peninsula. 100 Rizes Seaside Resort is the perfect place from which to explore this lesser-known side of the country. Its architectural style has been inspired by stone Maniat tower houses and creates the feel of a traditional Grecian village.

The Lumiares Hotel & Spa – Lisbon, Portugal

The boutique hotel is located in the Bairro Alto district. From studio to penthouse, the apartment-style rooms are designed to be a “home away from home.” Each has a kitchenette and a living area, and the rooms are fitted with soundproof windows to assure comfort and tranquility.

Rawah Ranch

Rawah Ranch is located beneath the pines in the Laramie River Valley of Northern Colorado. The area’s diverse landscape and history ﬁnd their way into the nine wooden cabins. They include vintage rocking chairs on the porches, while inside it’s mountain chic from ﬂoor to ceiling. The Aspens and Indians lodges are designed for getaways among the trees, while Mackward is the hotel’s signature family cabin.