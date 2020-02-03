Shatterproof Hospitality Hosts Third Heroes Reception at ALIS

NEW YORK, NY—Senior executives across the hotel industry united during the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) to end the stigma of addiction with Shatterproof.

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States, hosted a reception on January 28th to honor Mark R. Woodworth, the third recipient of the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. Woodworth has been an integral voice on the issue of addiction, uniting hospitality executives to take an active role in this cause.

More than 50 hospitality companies raised more than $510,000 to sponsor this event, and support Shatterproof and its founder/CEO Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts), whose son Brian lost his life to addiction in 2011.

The hospitality industry accounts for more than 16.5 million employees in the U.S. and is impacted by addiction at two times the rate of other fields. Shatterproof is supporting employers with tools and resources that can lead to better health outcomes, reduce stigma, and reduce workplace costs. Employers represented at ALIS were connected to some of those low- or no-cost programs.

“I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hotel industry,” said Mendell. “It is clear by their actions that these leaders of the hospitality world embody the industry’s resolute support of ending the stigma of addiction.”

Mendell regularly attended the ALIS conference during his 25-year-long career in the hospitality industry. After losing his son to addiction, he founded Shatterproof to spare others from the tragedy his family suffered. Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $3.3 million for Shatterproof at events at ALIS.

“It was my privilege to receive this award but, more importantly, to help raise awareness for Shatterproof and the lifesaving work they are doing,” said Woodworth. “Our industry is disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and it is important that we work with Shatterproof as leaders in the hospitality industry and as leaders in our communities.”

The 2020 host committee for the Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Reception included Robert Alter, president, Seaview Investors; Geoff Ballotti, CEO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Mike Barnello, president/CEO, LaSalle Hotel Properties; James Burba, CEO, Burba Hotel Network; Thomas Corcoran, president/CEO, TCOR Hotel Partners; Ted Darnall, CEO, HEI Hotels + Resorts Lodging & Technical Services Company; Joel Eisemann, chief development officer, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG); Clark Hanrattie, partner/CFO, HEI Hotels & Resorts; Kevin Kearney, VP, upscale development, USA, Canada, & The Caribbean, IHG; Merrick Kleeman, managing partner, Wheelock Street Capital; Daniel Lesser, president/CEO, LW Hospitality Advisors LLC; Gary Mendell, founder/CEO, Shatterproof, and chairman, HEI Hotels & Resorts; William Reynolds, senior managing director, Marcus Hotels & Resorts; Anthony Rutledge, CEO/managing partner, HEI Hotels & Resorts; Stacy Silver, president, Silver Hospitality Group; Paul Whetsell, CEO, CapStar Hotel Company; and Mark Woodworth, senior managing director, CBRE Hotels.