Execs on the Move at Access, HVMG, Vacasa, More…

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—Companies in the hospitality arena are making personnel moves. Here’s a look:

Access Hotels & Resorts Appoints Taloricco

Access Hotels & Resorts has appointed Fran J. Taloricco as chief development officer.

In his new role, Taloricco is responsible for the expansion of Access Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of managed hotels. He will maintain oversight for the U.S. and Eastern Canada and brings extensive experience in hotel development to the company.

Prior to joining Access, he served as managing director of North American development for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. He also has previous experience as a senior development executive for Hersha Hospitality, Roedel Companies, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Worldwide and Coakley Williams.

HVMG Adds Pace

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) has named Andrew J. Pace SVP of business development.

In the role, he is responsible for assisting with growing and supporting HVMG’s third-party management and new-development efforts. Prior to joining HVMG, he was SVP at Strand Hospitality, where he oversaw the strategic growth of the company’s 36-hotel portfolio. During his career, he has been VP/director of development with Hotel Equities Inc., and prior to that, president of mergers, acquisitions and development with Atlanta-based Longhouse Hospitality.

He was also responsible for founding and launching Suite One Hotels, an extended-stay brand located throughout the southeastern states.

Vacasa Promotes Flitton to Chief Technology Officer

Vacasa has appointed a new chief technology officer. Jeff Flitton, previously the company’s VP of engineering, has taken over from former CTO Tim Goodwin. The move comes as Goodwin, who has been with the company since 2017, relocates to California to pursue a new opportunity as CTO of TigerConnect, a healthcare communication platform.

Goodwin is credited with laying the foundation for the company’s technology organization. In his three years with the company, Goodwin scaled Vacasa’s platform from supporting 5,000 vacation homes to its current inventory of more than 25,000 vacation homes around the globe. He demonstrated dedication to fostering an inclusive workforce by spearheading several diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programs and partnerships throughout the company. Most recently, he engaged with Treehouse and the TalentPath program to recruit and train a class of technology apprentices, who were later hired into full-time roles as software engineers.

Flitton, who also joined the company in 2017, is focused on expanding machine-learning applications as Vacasa develops new products and services to meet the needs of the company’s 21,000-plus homeowners and two million guests per year. He will also continue to scale Vacasa’s platform to support the integration of Wyndham Vacation.

JLL Hires Hall as Head of HR for the Americas

JLL has named Raymond Hall as its head of human resources (HR) for the Americas.

In this role, Hall leads JLL’s HR team in the Americas, partnering with the firm’s businesses to acquire, develop, engage and reward employees. He succeeds Mary Bilbrey, who maintains her position as JLL’s global chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Hall will serve as a member of JLL’s global HR leadership team and the Americas executive committee and will head the Americas HR leadership team.

Joining from the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies where he served as CHRO, Hall will relocate from Salt Lake City to Chicago. He began his career with the U.S. Army and then worked in a variety of industries and roles at organizations including the International Paper Company, Cargill, Ulteig and Flowserve Corporation.

Plazas-Trowbridge Appointed by Marriott

Diana Plazas-Trowbridge has been appointed chief sales & marketing officer for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.

In this role, she is responsible for the consumer operations organization and oversees all aspects of sales, marketing and revenue management across the 33 countries where Marriott has representation from 20 of its industry leading brands.

A native of Cali, Colombia, Plazas-Trowbridge joined Marriott in 2015, as VP, brand, marketing & digital Caribbean and Latin America. She has led the field marketing & digital organization for the region, as well as the launch of Marriott Bonvoy and managed these disciplines through the integration of Starwood.

Mode:Green Adds Sacks

Hospitality integration firm Mode:Green has added Bill Sacks as director of business development.

In his new role, Sacks supports Mode:Green clients from project start and design phases through the finishing touches, with the highest level of service. He was most recently based in Singapore as the global hospitality quality leader at Lutron Electronics. With a specialty for field project management and commissioning of large lighting, shading and guestroom control projects as well as background working at Air Force and Navy bases, he has worked with top lighting designers and hotel brands to deliver systems for hotels across the U.S., Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, and other international locations.

Gonzalez Joins Grace Bay Resorts

Grace Bay Resorts has appointed Audrey Gonzalez as director of marketing & communications for the Turks & Caicos-based luxury resort brand.

In her role, Gonzalez oversees all marketing campaigns and branding for the company, including the implementation of large-scale plans and the launch of the new brand site. In addition, she oversees all public relations efforts for the resorts and manages agency teams.

Gonzalez brings more than 14 years of hospitality experience to the company. Her career began with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts while attending Johnson & Wales University in Miami. Most recently, she was with Davidson Hotels and Resorts as the director of sales and marketing for Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton, where she oversaw all marketing and public relations efforts for the property including the resort’s rebranding.

She also played a role in the launch of Acqualina Resort & Spa On The Beach as director of sales & revenue management.

Besen Partners Adds Gosal

Besen Partners LLC has added Anudeep Gosal to its hotel advisory group as an investment sales advisor.

In his new position, Gosal consults with Besen Partners’ clients and affiliates regarding investment and acquisition opportunities of hotel assets. Prior to joining Besen Partners, he was the business development and overseas sales manager for Nuevo International. His experience in the hospitality sector also includes transaction advisory positions for Backpacker Panda and JW Marriott Corporation in Mumbai and Ternate Hospitality in Pune, India.