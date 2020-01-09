Dunne Named CFO at Atrium; More Personnel Moves…

INTERNATIONAL REPORT—Hospitality companies are bolstering their rosters with new leadership. Here’s a look at the recent appointments:

Atrium Hospitality Names CFO

Atrium Hospitality has named Chris Dunne CFO. With more than 20 years of hospitality operations finance experience, Dunne joins Atrium to serve as the company’s senior financial executive to lead accounting and finance disciplines in the newly created CFO role on Atrium’s executive team. His primary responsibilities will include oversight of the corporate and hotel accounting, treasury, tax, payroll, IT and procurement platforms for Atrium’s portfolio.

Atrium is ranked as the seventh-largest management company (ranked by gross annual revenue end of 2018) in the Hotel Business Green Book 2020. Dunne worked for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) for more than 18 years with his most recent role being the VP of operations finance, Americas for IHG, in Atlanta.

New Castle Taps Guido Kerpel as COO

Guido Kerpel has been appointed as chief operating officer at New Castle Hotels and Resorts. Previously, Kerpel was the company’s VP of operations. Kerpel joined New Castle in 1999 as the general manager of the Westin Nova Scotian before assuming broader responsibilities for development and operations of the company’s Canadian portfolio including the northeastern U.S. Under Kerpel’s leadership, New Castle expanded its Canadian presence from one hotel to eight, including the recently opened Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott at Dartmouth Crossing in Nova Scotia.

Kempinski Hotels S.A. Appoints VP of Global Sustainability

Kempinski Hotels S.A. has appointed Julia Massey as VP of global sustainability for Kempinski hotels S.A. As part of the operational strategy team, Massey will be responsible for driving and developing a complete set of sustainable standards and initiatives to instill sustainability across the company’s guest journey and operations. Improving the sustainability performance as well as achieving an eco-label accreditation for existing activities in this field will be core topics for her.

Massey has 14 years of experience in consulting and management in the area of sustainability and climate change. During this time Massey consulted companies in the sector of gas supply and oil derivatives, in developing their sustainability strategies and communicating on sustainability activities. She managed sustainability initiatives, reporting and audit in Austrian oil and gas company OMV.

PWM Promotes From Within

Premier Worldwide Marketing (PWM), the exclusive worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts, has promoted Marilyn Cairo to associate VP of sales for North America. In her new role, Cairo is responsible for all facets of sales, including retail, weddings, groups and wholesale for Karisma’s hotel collection, including its properties in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Cairo joined Premier Worldwide Marketing as senior director of retail sales, North America. During her two-year tenure, she revamped the sales team to focus on a brand strategy for Karisma’s portfolio, and realigned the group’s focus, resulting in more than $1 million in sales for groups traveling in 2020 and representing 30% year-over-year growth. Prior to joining Karisma, Cairo served as director of marketing for SMS Lodging.

The Plasencia Group Names Senior Managing Director

The Plasencia Group has appointed Dexter Wood to senior managing director in the firm’s New England region. In his new position, Wood will lead investment advisory efforts for the firm’s clients, including lodging transactions, developments and strategic consulting, drawing on his nearly two decades of experience at hotel and investment companies. Wood will be based in Boston. Prior to joining The Plasencia Group, Wood served as SVP and global head of development and real estate finance at Hilton.