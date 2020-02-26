All Suites Brands by Hilton Mark 120+ Property Openings

MCLEAN, VA—The All Suites brands by Hilton—Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton—ended the decade with a footprint of more than 1,100 open properties across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. After celebrating brand milestones including Embassy Suites by Hilton’s 35th anniversary and Homewood Suites by Hilton’s 30th year, the brands head into 2020 with a pipeline of nearly 590 properties, including several new urban, resort and international locations.

“From being the first to make soap recycling a brand standard and helping to expand it across the Hilton portfolio, to the launch of forward-thinking, region-specific prototypes, the All Suites brands by Hilton have solidified their position as industry leaders,” said Dianna Vaughan, global head and SVP, All Suites brands by Hilton. “It was an exciting decade for the brands, and while 2019 was a banner year, there is no doubt that between entering new regions of the globe and strengthening our position in our established markets, the best is still yet to come.”

Brand Achievements and Upcoming Milestones

Together with Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton, the All Suites brands by Hilton launched the Clean the World Challenge, and celebrated its successful completion with the expansion of Hilton’s soap recycling program to properties in more than 70 countries and territories around the globe.

In addition to the All Suites brands collective accomplishments, each individual brand reached notable milestones in 2019, with innovative building methods, debut locations and milestone anniversaries, and is pushing toward new achievements in 2020.

Embassy Suites by Hilton celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2019. The brand’s Atrium Refresh renovation program continued to pick up steam, and the brand closed 2019 with more than 75% of its hotels featuring interiors under six years old. It is on track to complete the program in 2020.

The previous year marked not only Homewood Suites by Hilton’s 30th anniversary, but also the opening of its 500th property. This milestone opening was none other than the brand’s Caribbean debut, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Santo Domingo. Last year, the brand also completed its Take Flight initiative to modernize the hotels’ common areas.

Last year, Home2 Suites by Hilton explored diverse building methods, including modular construction with the opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton San Francisco Airport North, and further expanded its collection of multi-brand properties. The brand continues to grow at an impressive rate and is slated to open its 400th property in the first quarter of 2020 and is on pace to open about 90 more properties within a year.

Notable Openings

Throughout 2019, the All Suites brands by Hilton opened several notable properties including the Embassy Suites by Hilton Plainfield Indianapolis Airport, Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown, Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown South Loop, and Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta Marietta, in addition to those mentioned above.

In the fourth quarter specifically, the All Suites brands by Hilton continued to expand into key areas for business and leisure travelers, including downtown and suburban areas, as well as airport and convention center locations. Notable openings include the following:

Embassy Suites by Hilton Knoxville Downtown: Adding to the brand’s growing footprint of urban and suburban locations, this property is an adaptive-reuse of the William F. Conley building, a 13-story former condo, bank and office building that serves as an example of Knoxville, TN’s mid-century architecture.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center: With more than 40,000 sq. ft. of event space, this property located on Arkansas State University’s campus is ideal for hosting meetings and events.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Chula Vista Eastlake: This property, located in a suburban area outside San Diego, is one of four California properties opened this quarter, and is a dual-brand alongside Hampton by Hilton.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport: Located three miles from Savannah International Airport and a 15-minute drive from the city’s historic district, this property offers the business or leisure traveler the perfect spot to stay when visiting the area while adding to the portfolio’s collection of airport locations.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center: Part of the brand’s increasing presence in downtown and convention center proximate areas, this hotel is less than five minutes from the Colorado Convention Center and is one of four dual-brands with Tru by Hilton opened this quarter.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown: Adding to the brand’s urban footprint, this property is near downtown Charlotte, NC attractions and is located proximate to the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Signed Deals

The All Suites brands by Hilton continue to grow their pipeline with 40 new signed deals in the fourth quarter alone, ending 2019 with a total combined pipeline of nearly 590 pending hotels. Noteworthy signed deals this quarter include Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach, Homewood Suites by Hilton Montreal Downtown, and Home2 Suites by Hilton Quebec City in Canada.